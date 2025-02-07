Supporting a new financial vista for the Nigerian Legion

The Nigerian Legion Act provides, among others, catering to the general welfare of Nigerian veterans, and in order to properly discharge its mandate, it needs to raise the required funds to uphold the welfare of widows, orphans, and dependants of ex-servicemen and women who have selflessly served Nigeria.

The private sector, stakeholders, and well-meaning Nigerians should support this noble cause; this will surely indicate commitment and a testament to their understanding of the sacrifices made by our armed forces and ensuring that no veteran or their families are left behind.

Established since 1964, the Nigerian Legion has, through the Act establishing it, Section 11, provides that the federal government should fund it but unfortunately nothing has been done so funding is a huge challenge.

The Act establishing the Nigerian Legion has made it possible to establish legitimate businesses through which funds could be realised, this underscores the relevance of funding.

It is in line with these objectives that the Nigerian Legion has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zircon Projects Ltd. aimed at establishing an Armed Forces Veterans Federation Fund (AFVFF) in order to boost its financial base.

The signing is a landmark moment that signifies the kick-starting of a process for the Legion to enhance its financial base.

The Legion, which is a brand, in its effort at being independent, has the right to establish hotels, schools, hospitals, banks, as well as going into agriculture production.

The Legion has tirelessly advocated for inclusion in Nigeria’s annual budgetary allocation to ensure predictable and sustainable funding for its programs.

By actively seeking financial support from international and local agencies, the AFVFF will serve as a critical mechanism to bridge the resource gaps that often hinder the Nigerian Legion’s ability to deliver on its mission of care and service.

Through this fund, the Legion aims to strengthen its capacity to provide essential support services, including healthcare, housing, education, and skills development for widows, orphans, and dependants of our fallen heroes.

Let us all support this endeavour, together, we can create a legacy of care and empowerment for those who have given their all-in service to our nation.

Maj-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd) is the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion