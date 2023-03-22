Supporters trekking to Kano over my victory should stop – Abba Gida-Gida

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has urged those trekking from other parts of the country to Kano over…

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has urged those trekking from other parts of the country to Kano over his victory to discontinue their journey.

Instead, he asked them to pray for ingenuity and guidance for his leadership towards delivering the dividends of democracy.

Some social media platforms have reported that a youth had commenced trekking from Suleja in Niger State to congratulate the incoming Kano governor.

But Abba in a statement on Wednesday through his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the prayers were sufficient as a show of solidarity and celebration of his victory at the polls, and not miles of trekking, especially given the state of insecurity in the country.

He said, “While thanking the supporters within and outside Kano State, the Governor-elect urged the trekkers to discontinue the journey as that may not reasonably contribute to solving lots of economic and social challenges awaiting the incoming government after taking over on May 29, 2023.

“The incoming Kano State government will be committed to a greater future of the people with security, health, education, economic, infrastructure and good welfare for aged, civil servants and private sector being the anthem of Engr. Abba led government.

“As a Kano people-centered Governor, Engr. Abba tasked all hands to be on deck towards ensuring the actualisation of Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP vision for responsive leadership that works for all in the State.”