Support Okpebholo like you did to me, Obaseki tells Edo people

The out-going Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has charged the people of the State to extend the same cooperation and support given to his administration to the incoming administration of the Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Governor Obaseki made the remark during his thanksgiving service and dedication of the refurbished government House Chapel to God.

Obaseki said though he is leaving as governor of the state, he is “not leaving Edo state”

“As governor and father of the State, I have been asked to give a charge and my charge is as following, dear heavenly father, we come before you for a grateful heart, thanking you for blessing and progress in Edo state”.

“As we are transiting into a new administration, I urge each and every one of you in the name God to extend the level of cooperation and support to my administration to the incoming administration”.

He said, “let us continue to work together towards a brighter future for Edo State and Nigeria and we have no other country,” he said.

He said the chapel being dedicated will serve as testimony and enduring spirit to Edo people and the good things that will be accomplished in the state.

While acknowledging and thanking God for His support and provision throughout his eight years tenure, he also thanked the people for prayers and commitment to the progress of Edo.

“To the people of Edo state, I extend my gratitude for your partnership and cooperation throughout our tenure, your trust, encouragement and passion have fuel our passion to deliver impactful project projects and processes that have transformed our state,” he said