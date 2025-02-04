Supply local refineries or lose your permits, NUPRC tells oil firms

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday warned that it will henceforth deny export permits for crude oil cargoes intended for domestic refining, if oil companies do not fulfill their domestic crude obligations.

According to the commission, any changes to cargoes designated for domestic refining must receive express approval from the Commission Chief Executive (CCE).

In a letter dated February 2, addressed to exploration and production companies and their equity partners, the CCE, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, reiterated that diverting crude oil meant for local refineries violates the law.

At a meeting last weekend, attended by more than 50 critical industry players, both the refiners and producers blamed each other for the inconsistencies in the implementation of the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) policy.

They, however, agreed that the regulator has put in place appropriate measures for effective implementation.

While the refiners claimed that producers were not meeting supply terms and preferred to sell their crude outside, forcing them to look elsewhere for feedstock, the producers countered those refiners that hardly met commercial and operational terms, forcing them to explore other markets elsewhere to avoid unnecessary operational bottlenecks.

However, the regulator cautioned against any further breaches from either party.

It advised refiners to adhere to international best practices in procurement and operational matters and reminded producers not to vary the conditions stated in the DCSO policy without obtaining express permission from the CCE before selling crude outside the agreed framework.

Komolafe cited Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which aims to ensure a stable supply of crude oil to domestic refineries and strengthen the nation’s energy security, and stated that NUPRC will henceforth strictly enforce the policy regarding implementation and defaults by oil companies.

He stated that significant regulatory actions have already been taken by the commission, in line with the enabling laws, to enforce compliance with the DCSO.

These actions include the development and signing of the Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulation 2023, as well as the creation of the DCSO framework and procedure guide for implementation.