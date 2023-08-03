Supervisor killed as gunmen invade ex-senator’s farm in Kwara

Suspected kidnappers have killed a relative, Biodun Ajibola, of a former senator representing Kwara South, Simeon Suleiman Ajibola, The late Ajubola was said to be…

Suspected kidnappers have killed a relative, Biodun Ajibola, of a former senator representing Kwara South, Simeon Suleiman Ajibola,

The late Ajubola was said to be the manager of the farm owned by the former lawmaker who hailed from Ekiti LGA before he was killed on Monday around 8am.

A source told our correspondent that further attempts to abduct the killed manager’s driver, Felix Segun Adeleye, failed after the kidnappers were distracted by some motorcyclists coming in their direction.

A family source said, “They (kidnappers) abandoned Mr Adeleye who was injured in the leg and pursued the motorcyclists.

“It was the grace of God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around because it cannot be argued that they wouldn’t have abducted him.

“But the supervisor in charge of the farm was not lucky as he was killed during the invasion.

“The wounded driver is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Ilọrin.”

Senator Ajibola confirmed the incident to City & Crime on Wednesday in a telephone chat.

He said, “As I speak with you now, I am not in the country and I don’t know their motive. I urge the police to do a thorough job on the issue and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The deceased is my family member, and this kind of situation which is now rampant in Kwara South is seriously threatening farming activities along that corridor.”

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), told our correspondent that the investigation was ongoing.

