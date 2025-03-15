Supermom reality TV show returns for fresh new season

After a long hiatus, Supermom, the celebrated reality television show from the stable of Sola Fajobi owned Digital Interactive Media (DIM) will return in 2025.

The reality TV show, which has celebrated several mothers across Nigeria including mothers of famous Nigerian celebrities, will return for a fresh season this year.

This was confirmed by Fajobi, the Chief Executive Officer and executive producer of the show, in a recent chat with the media.

“We have created several reality shows that include Next Movie Star, D8 and Supermom but one show that has seen viewers and industry giants asking us to bring back is the SuperMom and the reason is not far fetched. Supermom is fulfilling to me because it is designed to celebrate mothers,” Fajobi stated.

“A lot of people believe that a mother is any woman who gives birth to a child. However, it is important to note that Mothers come in different forms. They can be a mother by birth, Stepmother and a mother by adoption. Having said that, a real mother is someone who shelters, guides and cares for a child. She’s a patient and virtuous woman who is always ready to do everything for her children.

“A mother is a woman who nurtures, cares for, and provides unconditional love to her children, whether biological, adoptive, or otherwise. She often plays a central role in raising, guiding, and supporting her children through various stages of life. Beyond biological ties, the term ‘mother’ can also symbolize someone who assumes a maternal role by offering care, protection, and emotional support. And this is why we have decided to bring back the Supermom reality TV show,” he added.

In the same vein, Abidemi Alli-Balogun, the brand manager of Supermom reality TV show noted that the show is returning with a bang.

Alli-Balogun noted that for the 2025 edition of the reality TV show, the winner would get a brand new house while the first runner up would get a brand new car while the second runner up would get cash prizes.

The brand manager further noted that top local and international brands had shown interest in backing the show for the 2025 edition and work has begun in earnest with the crew already working on different locations.

Fajobi added that the show will air on at least 50 television stations across Nigeria every weekend and will kick off in the coming quarter of the year.