    Entertainment

    ‘Super Story’ producer, Wale Adenuga, to unveil biography

    Wale Adenuga, creator of 'Super Story' TV drama; Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy series, is set to release his biography

    Wale Adenuga, creator of ‘Super Story’ TV drama; Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy series, is set to release his biography titled: ‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’.

    Adenuga in a statement said the biography would answer every question about his personality and his production works.

    He said, “Over the years, people have always asked me a wide range of questions about my different works, and I have always tried to provide the best responses in ways they would be able to relate to.

    “However, I realized that the best way to share my full story would be to present it to the world in an entertaining, yet concise, manner; so I teamed up with two brilliant writers – Atim Nkese and Niran Adedokun, and compiled everything you would need to know into this book.”

    “The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’ provides detailed information about his life, struggles and achievements in his career of over 45 years as a cartoonist, publisher, educationist, TV and movie Producer, Businessman, and Philanthropist; also the book is written in a very entertaining manner and even contains Jokes, Cartoons, and all sorts of hilarious pieces.

    Terrorism: Military lacks training on evidence gathering, prosecution of criminals – PSC chair

    Elders forum to African leaders: Prioritise citizens’ welfare to avoid coups

    The book will be launched at the Nigeria Comedy Awards, on 24th September 2023, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

