‘Super Story’ producer, Wale Adenuga, to unveil biography

Wale Adenuga, creator of ‘Super Story’ TV drama; Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy series, is set to release his biography titled: ‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’.

Adenuga in a statement said the biography would answer every question about his personality and his production works.

He said, “Over the years, people have always asked me a wide range of questions about my different works, and I have always tried to provide the best responses in ways they would be able to relate to.

“However, I realized that the best way to share my full story would be to present it to the world in an entertaining, yet concise, manner; so I teamed up with two brilliant writers – Atim Nkese and Niran Adedokun, and compiled everything you would need to know into this book.”

“The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’ provides detailed information about his life, struggles and achievements in his career of over 45 years as a cartoonist, publisher, educationist, TV and movie Producer, Businessman, and Philanthropist; also the book is written in a very entertaining manner and even contains Jokes, Cartoons, and all sorts of hilarious pieces.

The book will be launched at the Nigeria Comedy Awards, on 24th September 2023, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

