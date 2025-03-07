Super Falcons retain position in latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons remain the top women’s football team in Africa, according to the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released yesterday.

Despite not playing since the last rankings were published on December 13, the record African champions retained their position as the best team on the continent and held onto their 36th spot globally.

Reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions South Africa also maintained second place in Africa but dropped to 54th in the world. Morocco, hosts of this year’s WAFCON, completed the top three at 60th globally.

Zambia fell two places to 64th but remained Africa’s fourth-best team. Ghana’s Black Queens and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses are ranked fifth and sixth in Africa, placing 64th and 65th in the world, respectively. Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Algeria complete Africa’s top ten.

While the Super Falcons have long dominated the FIFA rankings in Africa, they have not won the WAFCON since 2018. With the tournament set for later this summer, they will be eager to reclaim the title. However, reigning champions South Africa, led by Desiree Ellis, pose a strong challenge. The Nigerian team is currently under the interim management of Justin Madugu.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking update is set for June 12, 2025, and Nigeria will aim to climb higher ahead of the WAFCON in Morocco.