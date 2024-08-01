Super Falcons exit Paris 2024 Olympics without a win

Against much expectation, the Super Falcons failed to fly in their final match of Group C of the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament. Their…

Against much expectation, the Super Falcons failed to fly in their final match of Group C of the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Their 1-3 loss to the Asians turned out to be their biggest loss of the tournament and they return home without a point from their first outing at the Olympics in 16 years.

Nigeria had lost their first two games – Brazil and Spain – but went into yesterday’s match hoping to reignite their slim chance of making the quarter-finals of the women’s football event of the Olympics.

Instead, the Nadeshiko were two goals up just a little after the half-hour mark, both scored within 10 minutes of each other.

Mika Hamano fired past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to give the Asian champions the lead after 22 minutes, and in the 32nd, Mina Tanaka doubled the lead, leaving the nine-time African champions with a heavy burden to lift to stand a chance of victory.

Jennifer Echegini briefly gave hope of that possibility, with a brilliant strike with three minutes to go into recess, but the Japanese restored their two-goal advantage in added time of first half when Hamano got her second with a superb free-kick.

The much-expected revamp in the second half failed to materialize, and the Super Falcons have departed the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France. Nigeria were bottom of the group with zero points.

In the other Group C match, Spain saw off Brazil 2-0 to win the lot. Japan finished second, with the South Americans ending the show as the third-placed side.