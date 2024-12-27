Super Eagles players unperturbed over substantive coach- Ndidi

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has said the senior men’s national team players are unflustered about the appointment of a head coach for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Since the resignation of Finidi George in May, the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen, has been acting as coach of the Super Eagles.

Ahead of the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in 2025, Ndidi in an interview with newsmen after celebrating Boxing Day with kids at the Maracana stadium, Ajegunle, Lagos, said that the players are focused and determined to leave the bottom of Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“We are not worried at all. Our only worry is not losing a game. This is about everything, it is not just about tactics. Tactics is good but it is about the individual and collective desires to go to the World Cup.

“Football, I feel like it can go both ways but it is the desire to actually want it and this is the desire we have been building from the last game,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to development of sports at the grassroots, expressing concerns about the decline in sports activities at the grassroots.

“Ajegunle, I feel like when growing is the center of football, those things are not there. If you want to go to play against a team in Ajegunle you will be scared. I might be wrong but I don’t think it is like that there anymore.

“The main thing is trying to create memories with the kids, it is not about the money, it is about the development which is very key and important,” he said.

The chairman, Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, Yemi Idowu, expressed gratitude to the Super Eagles midfielder, saying over 2000 packs of gifts were doled out to the kids.

“This programme is Ndidi’s idea in collaboration with the local government. We generally worked together as a team, to do it together. He has been funding programmes like this for close to five years,” he said.

The Chairman, Ajeromi- ifelodun, local government, Fatai Ayoola said the government gave support to ensure orderliness during the celebration.