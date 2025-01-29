Super Eagles goal is lifting next AFCON trophy, says Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle says Nigeria’s mission at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be driven by personal and collective thirst for revenge.

Nigeria has been drawn into Group C, where they will compete against 2004 champions Tunisia, as well as Uganda and Tanzania, in the group stage.

With three AFCON titles to their name (1980, 1994, and 2013), the Super Eagles remain one of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

The team is also fueled by the painful memory of their 2-1 loss to Côte d’Ivoire in the 2023 AFCON final – a defeat that still lingers in the minds of both players and fans.

Speaking during a chat with the CAF Media team, Chelle expressed optimism that the squad is determined to go a step further this time

He said: “Yes, it’s going to be difficult to win because there are 24 very good teams and some very good coaches.

“I know I’ve got a team that’s out for revenge, and I’m out for revenge too, so we’re going to have a lot of fun.

“We are out for revenge. We know what this team is capable of, and our goal is clear—to lift the trophy in Morocco.”

The Super Eagles will kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in Fez on Tuesday, December 23.