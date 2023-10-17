Super Eagles edge Mambas 3-2 to end five-year winless friendly run

Nigeria have ended their poor run of 15 matches without a win in a friendly game after defeating 10-man Mozambique 3-2 in their international friendly…

Nigeria have ended their poor run of 15 matches without a win in a friendly game after defeating 10-man Mozambique 3-2 in their international friendly encounter in Portimäo yesterday.

Goals by Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon to help Nigeria’s first victory in a friendly game in five years.

The win in the Portuguese city was the first for the Super Eagles in a friendly match in 55 months, back to March 2019 when Paul Onuachu’s first-minute goal accounted for the defeat of seven-time African champions Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The Mambas got in front with a shock goal after only six minutes when Catamo dragged the ball past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who anticipated the ball in a different direction.

Super Eagles set to devour Mozambique’s Mambas

Norrenberger seeks govt’s support to grow enterprises

France-based striker Moffi ensured parity in the 19th minute when he had the last laugh as the Mozambican defenders threw themselves at every shot in their penalty area.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka put Nigeria in front on the half-hour when his measured shot from the edge of the box sailed into the net unhindered.

The Super Eagles, who have adopted the battle cry ‘Let’s Do It Again’ for their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title come Cote d’Ivoire early next year, dominated afterwards and got a third goal when the irrepressible Moses Simon netted from the penalty spot in added time in the first period.

The southern Africans were bullish in the second period, unhindered by the numerical disadvantage following a red card to one of their players in the first half, and got a second goal through Bangal with 10 minutes into the closing half.

Victory means the Eagles have established a winning mentality ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches starting in November as well as the 34th Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cote d’Ivoire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...