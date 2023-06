Nigeria’s Super Eagles reclaimed leadership of Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday in Monrovia with a 3-2 defeat…

Nigeria’s Super Eagles reclaimed leadership of Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday in Monrovia with a 3-2 defeat of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The victory has guaranteed their presence at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire.

