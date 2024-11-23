Super Eagles: Another AFCON ticket without ‘calculators’

Despite their final day mishap, the Super Eagles have once again secured their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) without the nerve-wracking permutations and “calculators” that oftentimes define their qualification campaigns.

The team’s above average performances in the qualifiers ensured early passage to Morocco 2025, signaling a return to form for one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

Under interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles exhibited reasonable consistency, flair, and resilience throughout the qualifiers.

This seamless qualification offers a refreshing departure from past campaigns, where last-minute heroics or the misfortunes of other teams were often needed to secure a berth.

As Nigeria looks toward Morocco 2025, expectations are high for a fourth AFCON title. With a squad brimming with talent and a renewed sense of purpose, the Super Eagles appear poised to soar. However, their history of ups and downs in AFCON qualification underscores the significance of this achievement.

Nigeria’s AFCON Qualifications

Early struggles: 1962–1990

Nigeria’s early years in AFCON qualification were marked by mixed fortunes, drama, and occasional luck.

1962 AFCON: After a 2-2 aggregate tie in the first round, Nigeria advanced to the second round by drawing lots. However, controversy marred their second-round tie with Tunisia. Having won the first leg 2-1, Nigeria walked off the pitch during the second leg in protest of officiating, leading to Tunisia being awarded a 2-0 victory and progressing with a 3-2 aggregate.

1963: Nigeria qualified after Guinea was disqualified for failing to provide neutral match officials for the second leg.

1986: A smooth qualification campaign followed as Tanzania withdrew from the qualifiers.

1988: Nigeria faced a tough battle against Sierra Leone, ultimately qualifying with a narrow 3-2 aggregate win. The Green Eagles (as they were known then) advanced to the final but lost 1-0 to Cameroon. It was during the team’s reception after this tournament that they were officially renamed the Super Eagles.

1990: Nigeria dominated their qualifiers, defeating Guinea 4-1 on aggregate. They reached the final again, only to lose by a single goal to Algeria.

Rising power: 1992–1996

The early 1990s marked a period of growth for Nigeria, but challenges remained.

1992: Nigeria navigated a difficult group featuring Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin. After several drawn matches, they secured qualification with a stunning 7-1 victory over Burkina Faso, propelled by Rashidi Yekini’s four-goal performance. Nigeria finished third in the tournament after beating Cameroon 2-1.

1994: The Super Eagles qualified after a tense campaign and went on to win their second AFCON title, defeating Zambia 2-1 in the final with goals from Emmanuel Amuneke.

1996: Political tensions between Nigeria and South Africa led to Nigeria’s withdrawal from the tournament, despite being the defending champions. This decision resulted in a ban from the 1998 edition.

Mixed fortunes: 2002–2017

Nigeria’s AFCON journey from 2002 onward saw moments of brilliance mixed with periods of disappointment.

2002: Qualification was straightforward, but the Super Eagles’ campaign ended in the semi-finals.

2004: A challenging campaign saw Nigeria narrowly avoid elimination, thanks to a 2-2 draw with Angola, where Osaze Odemwingie scored a critical penalty. Nigeria eventually finished third in the tournament.

2006: While Nigeria qualified for AFCON, they missed the World Cup after Angola secured the lone ticket from their group on head-to-head rule.

2012 & 2017: Nigeria failed to qualify for both tournaments. In 2012, a loss and a draw against Guinea proved costly. In 2017, Nigeria’s campaign faltered against Egypt, with the Super Eagles finishing third in their group.

Return to prominence: 2013–2025

Following years of inconsistency, Nigeria began re-establishing themselves as a continental force.

2013: The Super Eagles returned to the AFCON stage and went on to claim their third title, defeating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final in South Africa.

2015 & 2017: Despite their 2013 triumph, Nigeria failed to qualify for the next two editions, reflecting lingering issues in their squad and management.

2019: Determined to return, Nigeria topped their qualification group by a narrow margin over South Africa. It was another qualifiers backed by ‘calculators.’ However, they performed well in the tournament, finishing third after beating Tunisia in the playoff.

2021, 2023, and 2025: Nigeria’s recent campaigns have showcased consistency and control, with the team securing early qualification for each tournament as seen in the latest qualifiers. The Super Eagles qualified for the 2025 edition with a match to spare. The team’s route to Morocco was smoothened by the award of three goals and three points against Libya by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the North Africans held the former African champions hostage in their country.

Had the Mediterranean Knights secured victory at home against the Super Eagles and gone ahead to beat Rwanda as they did, Nigerians would have had cause to use the calculators again.

Mr ‘Utility’ Garba Lawal, Mouktar Mohammed, hail Super Eagles

For saving Nigerians from another agonising moment, a former Nigerian international, Garba Lawal, nicknamed ‘Mr Utility’ commended the players and said they achieved that feat of qualifying with a game to spare because they were determined to make it to the next edition.

“The players really wanted to go for the AFCON and they showed it. It is a good thing for them to attend as many as possible because that is the biggest tournament in Africa.

“I am lucky to have attended four and I’m sure the players will want to attend more which made them put in their mind to get the ticket early,” he said.

In the same vein, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed in his view applauded the players’ determination to get the ticket early even as he urged them to win all the remaining World Cup games.

“Our players are motivated to make the AFCON because of the precarious situation they are in as regards the World Cup qualification.

“They knew how important it was to make Nigerians happy by qualifying for the AFCON without much hassles.

“The coaching has been fluid recently and that has helped also but it boils down to the players’ determination. I will admonish them to win all their remaining World Cup qualifiers with convincing results,” he said.

Similarly, Bayelsa United coach, Ladan Bosso simply said their performances are a blessing to the nation.

“Their performance is a blessing in disguise for us as Nigerians and we will continue to pray and support them to get the necessary results,” he said.

A promising future

As Nigeria prepares for AFCON 2025, fans and analysts alike are optimistic about the team’s prospects. With players like Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Samuel Chukwueze leading the charge, the Super Eagles possess a blend of experience and youthful dynamism. Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has instilled a sense of purpose and discipline, which could prove pivotal in Morocco.

Therefore, Nigeria’s early qualification for AFCON 2025 is more than just a milestone—it’s a statement of intent. The Super Eagles have shown they can rise above past struggles, taking full control of their destiny. As the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on this talented squad to see if they can deliver their fourth AFCON title and reaffirm their status as one of Africa’s footballing giants.

With their storied history, passionate fan base, and renewed momentum, the Super Eagles should surpass their second place finish at the last edition in Cote d’Ivoire. Morocco 2025 could well mark the beginning of another golden chapter in Nigerian football.