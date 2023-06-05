Super 6 Play-off: Enyimba beat Lobi Stars as Rivers, Remo draw 2-2

Enyimba were 1-0 winners over Lobi Stars while Rivers United fought back to hold Remo Stars to a 2-2 draw in the MatchDay 2 fixtures…

Enyimba were 1-0 winners over Lobi Stars while Rivers United fought back to hold Remo Stars to a 2-2 draw in the MatchDay 2 fixtures played yesterday at the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Championship Play-Off at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos.

Remo Stars who are yet to taste defeat in the competition had come from behind twice draw 2-2 with Enyimba in their opening match on Saturday.

In the opening match of the day between Enyimba and Lobi Stars, the ‘Peoples Elephants’ piled pressure on their opponents and were rewarded early in the match when their captain, Emeka Obioma, scored his 16th league goal of the season in the 16th minute.

The lone strike proved enough to hand Enyimba the maximum points as all efforts made by Lobi Stars attackers Jospeh Atule, Elijah Ani and Wasiu Alalade to restore parity for the ‘Pride of Benue’ proved abortive.

However, there were more goals in the second match as Rivers United and Remo Stars scored two goals each to share the available points.

Nyima Nwagua opened the scoring for Rivers United in the 16th minute but Remo Stars but Lekan Dayo levelled things up for Remo Stars in the 71st minute.

Remo Stars then took the lead in the sixth minute of second half added when Lekan Dayo scored his brace but within the same minute, Lukman Adefemi equalised for the defending champions.

As at the time of press, the final match of the day between Bendel Insurance and Sunshine Stars was still in progress.

