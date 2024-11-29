Sumayya Adam emerges winner of Gombe Qur’an competition

Sumayya Adam, a student of Knowledge International School, Billiri LGA of Gombe State has emerged as the winner in the female category of the state’s 2024 Qur’anic Quiz Competition.

The event, held in Bajoga, Gombe, brought together talented Qur’anic reciters from across the state.

Sumayya impressed the judges with her exceptional recitation, earning her first place and a cash prize of ₦500,000.

The event was graced by Hon. Dr. Egla Idris, Chairperson of Billiri LGA and founder of Knowledge International School, along with Dr. Fatima Binta Bello, chairperson of Shongom LGA.

Dr. Egla Idris expressed immense pride in Sumayya’s achievement, attributing her success to the support of her parents and the dedication of the school’s Islamic instructors.

“This is a landmark accomplishment for the Muslim Ummah and the entire Billiri community. It underscores the transformative power of sound education—both secular and religious—in shaping responsible and capable future leaders,” Dr. Egla said.

Dr. Egla also congratulated Sumayya for bringing honour to the Billiri LGA and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting educational and moral initiatives within the community.

The Gombe State Qur’anic Quiz Competition celebrated the outstanding abilities of the state’s youth and emphasised the importance of fostering opportunities that nurture both moral values and intellectual growth.