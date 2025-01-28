Sultanate council directs Muslims to look out for new moon

The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has instructed the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Sha’aban 1446 AH on Wednesday, corresponding to the 29th day of Rajab 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.

Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Waziri of Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, conveyed the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said when the crescent moon is sighted, it should be reported to the nearest district or village heads for onward communication to the sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for official confirmation.

SPONSOR AD

“May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty. Amen,” the statement added.

In Islam, the sighting of the new moon of Sha’aban is significant, as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The declaration of the new moon marks the start of Sha’aban and aids Muslims in preparing for Ramadan.