Sultan rallies support for Tinubu’s government

The Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians, irrespective of…

The Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious, political and cultural affiliations to come together and support the incoming government of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sultan Abubakar made the call Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB) and the Board of Trustees of the Education, Social and Health Mission (MESH).

He said the time had come for all Nigerians to play an active role in the democratic governance in the country, which birthed at the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

“Our dear country is once again at a historical juncture. In a matter of days, precisely May 29, 2023, there will be a change of baton from one administration to another. It has been two dozen years of unbroken civilian rule.

“The opportunity for the people to play a participatory role in deciding who governs them is a unique beauty of the democratic culture that must never be taken for granted. We are deeply elated with this trajectory.

“The predictions and projections by our implacable adversaries that as a people we were going to go into disintegration and anarchy have been marked by suffocating disappointment,” the Sultan said.

He also implored Nigerians of all persuasions to support a smooth transition programme as peace is a critical platform for individual and societal progress.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, is the chairman of the ANMMB, while other members are Prof Is-haq Oloyede (secretary-general, NSCIA); Yunus Ustaz Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN (acting national legal adviser, NSCIA); Prof Shehu Ahmad Sa’id Galadanci (The Murshid); Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq (North East) and Alhaji Mustapha Bintube (North East), among others.