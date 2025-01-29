Sultan: Non-implementation of proposals affecting girl-child education

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said it is time to end discussions on the necessity of girl child education and move to the implementation of all the outcomes of the conferences held across the northern region.

He stated this yesterday at the national conference on girls education and empowerment organised for traditional and religious leaders under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project in Abuja with the theme ‘Effective Partnerships on Girls Education, Out of School Children’ Education for National Development’.

The sultan said: “This is the end of discussion. We should not; we must not meet again to discuss issues about education of our girls again. What we must do is to implement all that we’ve discussed in Bauchi and Kaduna and Minna and here this morning. Implementation is what we need to do.”

The religious ruler said the leaders were present to take home what they all agreed to do.

He said, “I think it’s important for us to really face these challenges. We are very committed, because I remember very well in December 2017, we held a conference on keeping girls in school. And we had about 26 African countries attending that programme by religious leaders in this country.

“If from 2017, we have been talking of educating girls, and now we’re also facing the same issue, something is wrong with us. And that something is the lack of implementing whatever proposals we have come up with. Because after a particular programme, you go back home, all what you have discussed at the particular conference are thrown away.

“You come back after two months, three months, one year, we are still talking about the same issues. Something is wrong with us there. This is the time for change.

“If anybody doubts the commitment of religious leaders, international leaders advancing education in this country, you need to look back at the three meetings at the three geopolitical zones,” he said.

The sultan refuted the claim from some quarters that they were against girls’ education, saying, “Nobody stopped any girl from working in enhancing public opinion, development, welfare and stability of any nation. We have religious ideas on all these issues. So, there is no confusion.

“We are 100 per cent with the government and ready for anybody who is trying to make this country a better country. We are 100 per cent ready with all stakeholders to work together hand-in-hand to make this country the best, not a better country, the best country one can hope to live in.

“We know what our religion says about anything. And education is the best you can offer anybody, not only a girl child. But if you educate a girl child, you even have a better human being in that person. Because she will be the mother of everybody in the house, she is the teacher, she is everything. You can go to your work and you leave her and you know that your home is safe. So, educating a girl is better.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the traditional and religious leaders were in the position to raise awareness and champion the cause of girls’ education by leveraging their platforms to inspire parents to embrace the transformative power of education for their daughters.

“Moreover, your advocacy can help dismantle entrenched myths, cultural barriers and negative social norms that hinder educational access for girls,” he said.

He said despite all the efforts of the government, they were aware of the significant barriers that persisted.

“Many girls remain out of school due to poverty, child labour, early marriage, and harmful cultural practices. It is disheartening to see girls hawking on the streets or working as domestic helps instead of sitting in classrooms where their potential can be unlocked.”

Alausa maintained that the girl-child thus becomes more vulnerable to extortion, child labour and personal life hazards, threats and violence regardless of free and compulsory basic education programmes, many barriers keep girls from accessing education.

He, however, called for their continual support, saying for Nigeria to achieve its educational and development goals, they must move beyond policies and programmes to continuous advocacy, sensitization and community engagement.

Also speaking, Country Director of the World Bank, Mr Ndiame Diop, represented by the World Bank Deputy Country Director, Taimur Samad, acknowledged the significant challenges of girl-child such as high dropout rates, early marriage, and teenage pregnancies.

While commending the commitment of the federal government, state governors and traditional leaders through AGILE programme in reaching over 25 million children, including nine million adolescent girls, across 18 states, he said over four million children, including 2.2 million girls, had already benefited from improved facilities, with thousands of schools upgraded.

The Emir of Argungu, Samaila Mera, spoke on emerging issues of girl-child education from northern states, highlighting socio-cultural norms, economic barriers and insecurity to have hindered girl-child education.

Mera added that infrastructure deficits, and governmental funding gaps also inhibited the progress of girl-child education.

He, therefore, called on the need to embark on advocacy drives to promote the values of girl-child education through community sensitisation programmes.