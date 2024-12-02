Sultan Foundation takes GBV campaign to Bwari chiefdom

In commemoration of the 16 days activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV), the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development on Wednesday held a one-day sensitisation campaign at the palace of the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Muhammad Ija- Koro.

In his speech, the senior program officer of the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, Haruna Yusuf Aliyu, said they visited the palace to seek the support and collaboration of the Bwari chiefdom.

He stressed that the foundation’s main goal was to mobilise faith and cultural leaders to advocate for social norms change regarding gender-based violence and harmful practices in Nigeria and, by extension, the West African region.

According to him, the 16 days activism against gender-based violence against women and the girls is being celebrated worldwide to promote the right and empowerment of women in the society.

He said the foundation would be carrying out the sensitisation/awareness campaign in the palaces of four traditional rulers across four states, including Yobe, Plateau, Sokoto and the FCT, saying the foundation is leveraging on the structures of the traditional rulers and religious leaders to create awareness.

Responding, the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Muhammad Ija- Koro, called on his subjects to support efforts to raise awareness against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) affecting women and the young girls in the society.

He noted that combating gender-based violence requires a collective effort, as such, the people must stand against such tendencies due to their detrimental effects on the society.

On his part, the representative of the Bwari Area Council chapter chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Ojodale, said the Christian faith was fully in support of Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development on their efforts to carry out campaign against violence on women and girl’s child in the society.