Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new moon of Muharram

On Sunday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Muharram from Monday.

The Sultan, who is also the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the directive in a statement issued by the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, July 17, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Qadah 1444 AH (Islamic Calender) shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1445 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Muharram 1445 AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

He further prayed that Allah should help all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is identified as one of the four sacred months of the year. (NAN)

