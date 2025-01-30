Sultan declares Friday first day of Sha’aban

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs has announced that there were no confirmed reports of the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Sha’aban 1446AH.

The announcement done in collaboration with the National Moon Sighting Committee, is significant for Muslims in the country being the month that precedes Ramadan.

In a release signed by the Wazirin Sokoto, and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, the committee stated that no moon sighting reports were received from various committees nationwide.

“As a result, Thursday, January 30, 2025, will be observed as the 30th day of Rajab 1446AH.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and officially declared Friday, January 31, 2025, as the first day of Sha’aban 1446AH.

“The announcement is significant for the Muslim community, as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam.

“The declaration ensures uniformity in the Islamic calendar, guiding religious observances across Nigeria”, it added.

The Sultanate Council also urged Muslims to follow official announcements regarding Islamic dates and to prepare spiritually for the upcoming month of Ramadan.