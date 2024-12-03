Sultan, CAN ask FG to punish terror sponsors

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has challenged the federal and state governments to identify and punish individuals, groups or organisations responsible for terror and hardship inflicted on Nigerians through armed non-state actors, irrespective of their status or network.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who are co-chair of the council made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the fourth quarterly meeting of NIREC.

They acknowledged that years of terrorist activities had made life unbearable for affected communities, destroying livelihoods and displacing people from their ancestral lands.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who spoke after Archbishop Okoh, said that Nigerians needed to return to God and plead for mercy to restore peace and progress to the country.

He cautioned politicians against fraudulently accumulating unnecessary wealth.

“Let us remind ourselves that no matter what you have in this world, it doesn’t belong to you. God placed it in your hands momentarily so you can use it to improve the lives of others. Reach out to the needy in your communities and neighbourhoods,” he said.

Sultan commended NIREC members and stakeholders, particularly the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for their commitment to religious peace and tolerance in 2024 and assured them of better days ahead.

He said, “Undoubtedly, 2024 has been a tortuous year for Nigerians. It hasn’t been easy for people financially or otherwise. Nevertheless, we must keep our faith alive, hoping that 2025 will be a better year.”

Earlier, CAN President Okoh, noted that Nigeria is endowed with abundant natural resources, including oil, gas, solid minerals, and arable land, which have the potential to drive national development, create jobs, alleviate poverty, and improve living standards for all Nigerians.

“Sadly, the reality we face is starkly different. Instead of being a blessing, our natural resources have, in many instances, become a source of conflict and insecurity. The exploitation and greed in managing these resources have often led to strife, not only between ethnic and regional groups but also within communities vying for control.

“The resulting insecurity has had devastating effects on our social fabric, causing displacement, loss of lives, and widespread fear among citizens. As religious leaders, we have a unique and vital role to play in addressing these issues.

“Our faith teaches us values such as stewardship, the sanctity of human life, compassion, and justice. We are called to be the voice for the voiceless, advocate for equitable resource distribution, and promote peace and reconciliation in our communities.

“It is imperative that we address the level of wickedness manifested in the lack of transparency, impunity, and organised theft of our common wealth by calling for accountability and strengthening Nigeria’s justice system to punish criminal acts that undermine national security, peace, unity, and development,” he said.

Executive Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, said that Nigeria is blessed with natural and human resources but lamented that these treasures, instead of being blessings, have become sources of pain due to insecurity.

“In Southern Nigeria, palm oil and crude oil appear to be manipulated by foreign powers to the extent that inhabitants of the Niger Delta wish they never had oil because of the disaster oil exploration has caused to their waters and lands.

“In Northern Nigeria, one would have expected significant development with solid minerals and agriculture. Today, Northern farmers are afraid to go to their farms in a region that once boasted the groundnut pyramids.

“Zamfara, meant to be a land of religious purity guided by religious laws and ethics, has, unfortunately, become a hub for banditry due to the alleged discovery of gold. The entire nation has become so insecure that banditry is now a lucrative business for some traditional rulers and security agents.”

The SGF, Senator Akume, highlighted the role NIREC had played in fostering religious peace and tolerance, which has contributed to socioeconomic growth over the years.

He reassured the council that the government is working assiduously to address issues impeding Nigeria’s growth and appealed to them to use their influence to maintain peace and unity in the country.

He also highlighted measures taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to boost the economy and create wealth for Nigerians, seeking their support for the nation’s progress and the present administration.