Sultan bestows traditional title on Pantami

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has conferred the traditional title of Majidadin Daular Usmaniya on Professor Isa Ali Pantami.

On Saturday, the Sultan attended the 11th Shaykh Usman Ibn Fodiyo Annual Lecture, where Pantami delivered a keynote address titled “Unity as a Panacea to Insecurity and Poverty: Lessons from the Sokoto Jihad Leaders.”

After the lecture, the Sultanate Council, led by His Eminence Abubakar, honored the former Minister of Communications with the title in recognition of his contributions as a religious and political leader.

The respected monarch highlighted Pantami’s active participation in initiatives that align with the Sultanate’s vision of progress and societal welfare.

“Professor Pantami has shown unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of Nigerians. His outstanding contributions to education, public service, and community development are commendable,” Sultan Abubakar said.

“His efforts in providing scholarships to underprivileged students and facilitating job opportunities for qualified youth have positively impacted numerous families, fostering hope and advancement in various communities.”

The Sultanate Council expressed hope that the recognition would inspire others to partake in similar acts of service, reflecting the ideals of philanthropy and leadership that the Sultanate seeks to uphold.

Representing Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Bello Sifawa, extended gratitude to the Sultanate Council for the honor bestowed upon Pantami.

Reacting, Pantami thanked Alhaji Abubakar and promised to continue his work in education and public service. The ex-Minister urged all Nigerians to collaborate in building a brighter future for the nation.