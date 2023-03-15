Sultan Bello mosque loses deputy imam

The Deputy Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Malam Ibrahim Isa, is dead. He died in the early hours of Wednesday at Garkuwa hospital, Kaduna.…

The Deputy Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Malam Ibrahim Isa, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday at Garkuwa hospital, Kaduna.

According to a post by the mosque committee on its verified Facebook page, the funeral prayer of the deceased will take place after the Zuhur (midday) prayer at the mosque premises.

The post reads, “With total submission to the will of Allah we announce the death of our deputy imam, Malam Ibrahim Isa who died today, (Wednesday) morning at Garkuwa hospital.

“His funeral prayer will take place at the mosque premises after the Zuhur, (midday) prayer. May Allah have mercy on his soul and admit him into Janatul Firdaus.”