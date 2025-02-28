Sultan asks traders to reduce food prices ahead Ramadan

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims across the country to look for the 2025 (1446 AH) Ramadan moon Friday (today).

The Sultan made the call in a statement signed by NSCIA Secretary General Prof. Is-haq Oloyede on Thursday.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, 28th February 2025, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1446 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 1st March 2025 as the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 2nd March 2025, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1446 AH,” Sultan Abubakar said.

The council prayed that Allah spare the life of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.

The council said that in addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, some members of the NMSC can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH.

In the face of the current economic hardship, the council urged endowed Muslims in the country to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan.

“The council, once again, admonishes traders to neither hoard food products nor unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of the fast.

He wished all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts worldwide happy Ramadan in advance.