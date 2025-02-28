Sultan announces sighting of moon, Ramadan begins Saturday

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adatu Abubakar has declared Saturday as the first day of Ramadan.

According to him, reports on new crescent were received from various leaders across the country which were verified, authenticate and duly accepted.

He however urged Muslims to commence fasting and devote to worshiping Almighty Allah.

He also urged them use the sacred months and pray for the country and leaders at every level.

He further urged them to give out to the vulnerable so that they could enjoy the fast.