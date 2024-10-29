Sultan alive, just left Kaduna for Abuja – Sultanate council

A senior Counselor in the Sultanate Council and Sa’in Kilgori, Dr Muhammadu Jabbi Kilgori, has debunked the rumour making rounds on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Speaking to Daily Trust on phone, he said “it is a fake news by some unscrupulous elements. We don’t know their motive. We don’t know what they want to achieve by fake news against the Sultan.

“But the Sultan is hale and hearty. I am right now with him. In fact, we just left Kaduna for Abuja where the Sultan is having another official engagement.

“Let the general republic disregard this story because it is not truth,” he added.

Earlier, a group known as Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) had also debunked the news.