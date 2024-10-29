Sultan alive, just left Kaduna for Abuja – Sultanate council

- Epic Reveal: BlockDAG’s $105.5M Presale and Thrilling New Video Ignite Market Rally with Helium and Notcoin Showing Optimism
In a statement, MPAC said, “We wish to notify the Ummah and address recent unfounded rumors concerning the supposed passing of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III. We unequivocally affirm that, Alhamdulillah, the Sultan is alive, in good health, and fully engaged in his esteemed responsibilities as a spiritual guide to millions in Nigeria and beyond.
“We urge the public to disregard the malicious rumors and to remain vigilant in verifying news sources. Such rumors only serve to distract and mislead. The Sultan’s leadership and contributions to promoting peace, unity, and Islamic values in Nigeria are invaluable, and we will not let false information tarnish his reputation. May Allah protect and preserve our leaders and inspire us all to uphold truth and respect in every word and action.
“We also note that the Sokoto State Government has previously denied any plans to dethrone the Sultan, describing such allegations as false. The government has reassured the public that the law guiding the appointment of traditional rulers in the state remains unchanged.”