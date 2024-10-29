✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sultan alive, just left Kaduna for Abuja – Sultanate council

saad abubakar iii sultan of sokoto
    By Abubakar Auwal
A senior Counselor in the Sultanate Council and Sa’in Kilgori, Dr Muhammadu Jabbi Kilgori, has debunked the rumour making rounds on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.
Speaking to Daily Trust on phone, he said “it is a fake news by some unscrupulous elements. We don’t know their motive. We don’t know what they want to achieve by fake news against the Sultan.
“But the Sultan is hale and hearty. I am right now with him. In fact, we just left Kaduna for Abuja where the Sultan is having another official engagement.
“Let the general republic disregard this story because it is not truth,” he added.
Earlier, a group known as Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) had also debunked the news.

In a statement, MPAC said, “We wish to notify the Ummah and address recent unfounded rumors concerning the supposed passing of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III. We unequivocally affirm that, Alhamdulillah, the Sultan is alive, in good health, and fully engaged in his esteemed responsibilities as a spiritual guide to millions in Nigeria and beyond.

“We urge the public to disregard the malicious rumors and to remain vigilant in verifying news sources. Such rumors only serve to distract and mislead. The Sultan’s leadership and contributions to promoting peace, unity, and Islamic values in Nigeria are invaluable, and we will not let false information tarnish his reputation. May Allah protect and preserve our leaders and inspire us all to uphold truth and respect in every word and action.

“We also note that the Sokoto State Government has previously denied any plans to dethrone the Sultan, describing such allegations as false. The government has reassured the public that the law guiding the appointment of traditional rulers in the state remains unchanged.”

