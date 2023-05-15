Sudan war: FG releases guidelines for transfer of students to Egyptian universities

The Federal Government has released a guide for students schooling in Sudanese Universities, who were evacuated as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the…

The Federal Government has released a guide for students schooling in Sudanese Universities, who were evacuated as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the country, to continue their studies in Egypt.

In a public announcement released on Sunday by the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, the FG said it was in collaboration with the Central Administration for International Students (Wafeden), under the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, to facilitate the transfer process.

“Sequel to the ongoing crisis in Sudan coupled with requests received from parents and students for transfer to Egyptian Universities, the Embassy in collaboration with the Central Administration for International Students (Wafeden), under the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, is making efforts to facilitate the transfer process of Nigerian students from Sudanese Universities to Egyptian Universities.

“In this regard, Nigerian students from Sudanese Universities who are interested in transferring to Egyptian Universities are expected to send their full names, faculties required, academic level/year completed, transcripts of the academic years completed, passport data pages and contact details (phone number and email), to enable the Embassy and the Wafeden start working on them, before the portal for international transfers opens,” the embassy said in the announcement.

The Embassy however noted that any student who transfers from any university overseas to any Egyptian Government University would not be eligible for an Egyptian Government Scholarship.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has created a link (9https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/lFAIpQLSev-OAtR3UsduSWslQsMkEn2b2fJ9cn1Bmg12AdCZSU1xlHEg/viewform?usp=sf link) for students who wish to transfer to Egyptian Universities, to fill it and attach the required documents between May to June, 2023, which may enaable them to join the 2023/2024 academic session commencing in September, 2023.

After filling the above form, interested students are directed to also send their details and documents (full name, faculty required, academic years/level completed, transcripts of the academic years/level completed (attachment), passport data page (attachment), contact details: phone number (s) and email address) to this email (nigembegysch@yahoocom).