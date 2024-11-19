✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
SUDAN: RSF denies rights violations, UAE support

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, accused of mass atrocities in their 19-month war with the army, on Monday, denied responsibility for violations and said they were committed to peace.

Members of an RSF delegation, speaking to journalists in Nairobi, Kenya, also refuted widespread reports of receiving weapons from the United Arab Emirates.

“We don’t get any assistance from any country whatever,” said delegation head, General Omar Hamdan Ahmed, speaking through an interpreter.

Instead, he accused Egypt of extensive support for the Sudanese army, including air strikes, a claim Cairo has denied.

Sudan has been mired in war since April 2023 between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

 

