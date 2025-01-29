SUDAN: Paramilitary attacks displace thousands in North Darfur

Thousands of families fled their homes in Sudan’s North Darfur state over two days, the United Nations’ migration agency said Tuesday, amid intensified attacks by paramilitaries.

“Between 25 and 27 January 2025, an estimated 3,960 households were displaced from various villages across El-Fasher locality,” the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – at war with the army since April 2023 – have captured every state capital in the vast western region of Darfur except for North Darfur capital El-Fasher, which they have besieged since May.

In its latest attempt to capture the city, the RSF last week issued an ultimatum demanding that army forces and their allies leave the city.

The IOM said Tuesday the displacement occurred due to RSF attacks, which included reported incidents of “looting and burning of personal property”.