Sudan: Nigerian Embassy to resume evacuation after officials ‘flee’

The Nigerian embassy in Sudan has announced the evacuation resumption on Saturday after haulting the exercise since Thursday.

In a letter obtained by Daily Trust Friday evening, the mission asked all willing stranded Nigerians in Sudan to converge on two locations for onward evacuation to Egypt.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Sudan wishes to inform all Nigerian citizens who wish to be evacuated from the crisis in Sudan, that the Embassy will commence the second phase of evacuation to Egypt for onward airlift to Nigeria, tomorrow 29th April 2023.

“All those interested are expected to converge at Al-Razi University (Al-Azhari) and International University of Africa (Madani Street) in the morning. Individuals are required to come along with one bag only. Please adhere strictly,” the letter, signed by H.Y Garko, read.

The announcement was coming after the students raised the alarm that officials fled the country, leaving majority of them stranded before the latest cease fire extension was issued on Friday.

But a senior official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had said it was impossible for the officials to flee “when the NEMA DG is on the ground.”

Daily Trust also learnt that a number of the returnees evacuated in the first phase of the exercise are still at the Sudanese-Egyptain boundary over lack of visas.

A source from the parents of some affected students indicated that the Nigerians officials who suppose to handle the documentation are either in hiding in Khartoum or have already left for Cairo.

But in a development, the source also revealed that the stranded returnees at the two nations boundary were promised to be granted access on Saturday so they can continue with their journey to Cairo.