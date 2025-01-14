sudan leader seeks international support to end war

The military leader of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has called for support from friends around the world to defeat the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rebels and bring peace back to the country.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Monday in Abuja after the military and its allies took back a strategic city – Wad Medani, the capital of Gezira province – from the RSF, Mr Ahmed Omer Taboul, Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Sudan in Nigeria, said the world needed to be interested in what is happening in the country.

While lamenting that the RSF had been committing genocide in the country, Taboul said the national army had recover over 70 per cent of occupied territories by the rebels.

He said Gen Burhan had started official visits to some African countries, including Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau, to discuss areas of partnership.

“The Sudan Government always welcome the initiatives by the Africans and we kept saying that the problem of Africa should be solved by the Africans themselves. That’s why we are supporting any initiatives by the Africans.

“We need to speak to Africans. That’s why the President received this invitation from these African countries. And we will see the outcome from these visits. Now we have finished two trips to Mali and Guinea Bissau today (Monday).

“And according to the press release and the press conference between him and the president of Guinea Bissau, it was very successful. They have had very good meeting with the President of Guinea Bissau. They agreed to establish ministerial committees and political committees to discuss all the bilateral relations and the regional and the African issues as well.

“So we are very optimistic that this tour will be very successful and it will have very good effects, not only with the countries that were visited by the President, but also in the region as a whole,” Taboul said.

He welcomed the slamming of sanctions on the RSF leader by the United States which accused the group of committing genocide in the country’s ongoing civil war.

He said the national army had given evidence of the activities of the RSF to the international community, adding that the rebels had been committing genocide and ethnic cleansing from the onset.

“We gave them full evidence of what has been done by the RSF. And this is documented. And I think according to that, it took long time for the American maybe they have their own mechanism to ratify or to be sure that this is exactly what’s happened. But at the end, they came out by this decision, and it was very effective, by the way.

“Many countries, after the decision of the American government, have changed their mind, especially the European community. Also, they spoke to the government of the Sudan, and they are trying do something,” the Charge d’ Affaires said.

The envoy also called for the designation of the RSF as a terrorist group, saying “the government of Sudan have said it clearly earlier that we need the international community to consider this group as a terrorist group.”

He also said the Armed forces have evidence to prove that the RSF were using mercenaries from Chad, Libya, Yemen, and Colombia.