SUDAN: Gov’t wants RSF classified as terrorist organisation

Sudan has called on all countries and human rights organisations to classify the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, its members, and its agents from countries, institutions and individuals as terrorist entities.

The Sudanese government at the weekend accused the RSF of terrorism, saying the militia group is resorting to attacks on social infrastructures and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

The Sudanese government made the claim in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made available to Daily Trust.

There have been massive attacks on social infrastructures in the war-torn country in recent days and the armed forces said the RSF was responsible.

“After realising its utter inability to confront the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces in the wake of humiliating losses it has sustained, the Janjaweed RSF militia restored to overt acts of terrorism, targeting power stations, water facilities, hospitals, remote villages, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and civilian convoys.

“Over the past few days, the RSF militia has carried out multiple drone strikes on the Merowe power station and substations in Al-Shawak, Sinnar, Sennjah, Atbara, and Dongola. These attacks aim to disrupt electricity and water supplies to the safer states, deliberately crippling essential services, such as hospitals, bakeries, food production, and public utilities, which further deepens the suffering of the Sudanese people.

“These crimes are part of a broader genocidal strategy being pursued within the context of its war of aggression against the Sudanese people, with the support of its regional sponsors,” the government said in the statement.

It also claimed that the RSF militia had continued to perpetrate massacres in villages across Gezira State and had escalated its assaults on IDP camps in North Darfur, notably the Abu Shok and Zamzam camps.

“In addition, the RSF has attacked civilian infrastructure in El Fasher. Despite repeated calls for accountability, the militia remains in defiant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024), threatening further massacres in the city of El Fasher” the government added.

While strongly condemning these actions, it called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take immediate and decisive action.

The government urged the international community to unequivocally condemn these terrorist crimes as clear violations of international humanitarian law, the Jeddah Declaration, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It further urged the international community to take effective measures against the RSF “terrorist militia” to prevent further criminal actions.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the media officer at the Embassy of Sudan in Nigeria, Almoiz Mohamed, said the rebels have “burned the Khartoum Refinery in Jele”, saying it was a continuation of a series of systematic criminal practices in destroying vital facilities in Sudan.

“The RSF militia carried out these attacks on the Al-Shawak power station in Gedaref State, Eastern Sudan, as well as on the Gedaref water station. They also attacked the Sinnar, Sinja and Dongla States power stations,” he said.

Sudan is reeling from 20 months of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF, led by rival generals, which have led to a dire humanitarian crisis.

The war since April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 12 million, creating what the United Nations has called the world’s largest displacement crisis.