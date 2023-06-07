Sudan Crisis: JAMB rolls out modalities for absorbing returnees

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rolled out modalities for the absorption of returnee students from war-torn countries into Nigerian universities. The modalities…

The modalities are follow-ups to the high level meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education(FME), Federal Ministry of Health, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), National Universities Commission (NUC), and other critical stakeholders, on the integration of returnee Nigerian students from war-torn countries into the nation’s tertiary education system.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while presenting the modalities at a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities and other critical stakeholders on Wednesday, said it was imperative to hold talks with the Vice Chancellors following the peculiarities of each university and the variation in the responses received from them on the matter.

He said the emergency meeting was, therefore, convened to fashion out uniform standards and minimum acceptable benchmarks for the proposed absorption in line with global best practices.

According to him, the Senate of each university had the right to decide on university transfers and needed not wait for JAMB to initiate such adding that the parley with the stakeholders was to present the modalities for critique as well as receive inputs.

The Registrar reminded the Vice Chancellors to key into the earlier Advisory sent to universities on the procedures for processing applications for foreign and domestic inter-university transfers.

He stated that the current Advisory on the returnees does not override the earlier one rather it serves to reinforce it by strengthening the procedures for transfers.

Meanwhile, the latest Advisory on procedures for emergency transfers of returning students, each of them is mandated to do a retroactive registration with the FME, visit the returnee application page on IBASS as accessible from the JAMB website, where the returnee students would upload their registration slips, complete the transfer of personal data, which would include: name, NIN, telephone number, active e-mail account, current university, country, city of study and programme, year and current level of study.

According to the new procedures, the returnee students would select their preferred university of choice, programme and upload the scanned copies of their current university admission letter, transcript, data page of their international passport and a sworn affidavit confirming the genuineness of uploaded documents among others.

However, the Registrar charged the Vice Chancellors to be vigilant and thoroughly scrutinise the certificates submitted to their institutions to avoid any pitfall that could impugn their hard-earned reputation.

