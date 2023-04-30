Sudan crisis: Three flights land in Egypt to evacuate stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has deployed three Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft to evacuate stranded Nigerians who are currently at the Egyptian border back home, Daily…

The Federal Government has deployed three Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft to evacuate stranded Nigerians who are currently at the Egyptian border back home, Daily Trust has gathered.

The commercial airline, Air Peace, is also on standby to airlift the evacuees from Egypt.

“The plane landed a few hours ago at Aswan. The first set of evacuees will depart today,” a source told Daily Trust.

The FG has promised to do everything possible to get the stranded Nigerians back home from Sudan even as the window provided by the warring factions to enable foreign countries to evacuate citizens is expected to elapse today.

However, the Egyptian authorities have denied affected Nigerians entry into their country despite repeated pleas.

The FG is still making arrangements to get clearance for the Sudan evacuees to be allowed into Egypt by road from where they will join flights back home.

Nigerians, who departed Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, on Wednesday have been languishing at the border between Sudan and Egypt.

Daily Trust gathered that over a thousand Nigerian students are stuck for four days at the Egyptian border.

Two of them who sent a video of their situation at the Egyptian border pleaded with the Nigerian government to intensify its efforts in getting them cleared to continue their journey back home.

“We have been here for four days now, no food, no water. The government should come to our rescue”, one of them pleaded in the video.