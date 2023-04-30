Sudan crisis: 637 evacuees undergoing documentation–FG

The federal government said the first batch of 637 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan to Atswan, a safe border of Egypt are undergoing necessary documentation and…

The federal government said the first batch of 637 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan to Atswan, a safe border of Egypt are undergoing necessary documentation and clearance before admission to Egyptian territory for eventual evacuation to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk disclosed this in Abuja.

In a joint statement signed by the director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa and the permanent secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the movement of the second batch of 29 buses commenced on Saturday.

According to the statement, the evacuees were advised to be at designated locations with only one luggage.

The statement noted that contrary to insinuations on the social media, embassy staff were on ground in Khartoum to coordinate the evacuation exercise to the very end.

The statement, however, advised students and other Nigerians awaiting evacuation from Khartoum to cooperate with them in order to ensure orderliness and proper documentation.

“In the time being, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees who have arrived Aswan are expected to be airlifted to Nigeria in the coming hours by the Nigerian Air Force and Air Peace airline, who have been on standby for the operations,” the statement said.