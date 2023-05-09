Sudan Conflict: 41 Jigawa students arrive Dutse

No fewer than 41 of the 107 Jigawa indigenes studying medicine in Sudan safely returned to the state on Monday after their evacuation by the…

No fewer than 41 of the 107 Jigawa indigenes studying medicine in Sudan safely returned to the state on Monday after their evacuation by the Federal Government from the conflict-ridden country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students arrived at the Dutse International Airport at 1.55 pm aboard Overland Airline.

NAN also reports that the airport terminal witnessed a large turnout of parents, as well as relatives of the returnees, welcoming them with happiness.

Dr Abubakar Sani, the Executive Secretary, Jigawa Islamic Education Bureau (IEB), who received the returnees on behalf of the state’s Commissioner of Education, Dr Lawan Danzomo, expressed happiness that none of the students was either injured or fell sick.

Malam Abdullahi Yunusa, the Director-General of the Jigawa Education Monitoring Bureau (SEMU), advised the returnees not to be deterred by their return home without completing their studies.

Yunusa urged them to continue to read their books at home pending when the government would decide on the fate of their studies.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the state Scholarship Board, Mr Sa’idu Magaji, said the effort of the state government in making sure that the students returned home safely was in compliance with the constitutional responsibility to protect their lives and property.

Magaji noted that all the 107 students who were evacuated from the Sudan, arrived safely at Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NAN also reports that the returnees who were filled with joy, were each given N5,000 as transport fare to their respective homes.

Some of the returnees, Nura Ilyasu and Aisha Lawan, expressed appreciation to the federal and state governments for their safe return.

They both however urged the state government to change universities for them to complete their studies without further delay and any fear.(NAN)