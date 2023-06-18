Subsidy removal: Tinubu’s govt will provide solar alternatives to small businesses – REA MD

Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has said the Federal Government is providing solar energy alternatives to Nigerians…

Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has said the Federal Government is providing solar energy alternatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on businesses and households.

Mr Ahmad, who was speaking after the inspection of REA’s Energizing Economies Initiative project in Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo, said the Federal Government, through REA, is setting up alternative solar energy systems to cater for electricity-underserved Nigerians.

He also explained that the concept of the EEI project was to provide alternative and clean solar energy to Nigerians to reduce or abolish the use of carbon monoxide petrol-powered generators.

“We came to our Zonal office in Osun and we decided to do a short inspection of the Energizing Economies Intitiative (EEI) that we have in Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo.”

“We came to see the progress of the work and we are very happy with what we have seen here today. The concept is to see how we can work with the market association and, most importantly, work with the state government to scale up solar power supply to the whole market,” he said.

He said the construction of the solar system at the Ayegbaju Market is about 95 per cent complete and that the power generation of the system is targeted at 30kwp.

He said at the pilot phase now, the solar power electricity is being test run on 48 shops and that, in the long run, it would be extended to all the shops in the market.

According to him, with his interaction with the market leadership, shop owners are interested in the solar power project as an alternative power source to run their operations/shops.

“What we have seen is the tremendous interest of the market people in the solar energy alternative, especially using it to replace petrol generators, in the face of subsidy removal,” he said.

He said as a follow-up to the inspection and interaction with the market people; he would meet and work with developers, Osun State Government and even the market association to draw a roadmap of how the project would be sustained and scaled up to cover the entire market.

He said with the solar system initiative, REA has demonstrated a concept of solar power generation and supply and that they can now bring in and work with other stakeholders to scale it up to the demand of Nigerians who are unserved and undeserved with electricity.

“Over 148 sites have been audited directly by REA,” saying “support from partners, such as E-guide and Rockefeller Foundation, will enhance the Energizing Economies Initiative, EEI, project.

“It is from these sites that Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo, and Abubakar Gumi Market, Kaduna, were selected to deliver the next phase of EEI projects,” he said.

He said they are taking into account the lessons learnt from phase zero and one of the project initiatives and would use it as a model for sustainable and collaborative projects with state governments and Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“Once the solar system construction is completed, the State Governments or DisCos, developers, and REA will be able to sit with the Market Associations to sign a multilateral agreement which ensures the long-term viability of the project while ensuring energy access to the markets.

“These projects will also provide the much-needed relief to businesses in these markets by reducing their dependence on petrol generators while increasing the penetration of renewable energy sources,” he added.

