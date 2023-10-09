Subsidy removal: NLC begins negotiation with Jigawa govt

Following the suspension of the intended nationwide strike, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Jigawa State chapter, has commenced negotiation with the state government on their…

Following the suspension of the intended nationwide strike, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Jigawa State chapter, has commenced negotiation with the state government on their demands, which include six months wage award.

The Chairman of NLC, Comrade Sanusi Alhassan Maigatari revealed this while speaking to newsmen on the progress made in the negotiation process.

He explained that the commitment demonstrated by the Jigawa State government in the negotiation was very encouraging and there was hope to reach a fruitful result that would improve the condition of public service in the state.

He said their demands also included and provision of soft loans and palliatives to the workers in the state, adding that “We also requested the state government to come up with public mass transit (a cheaper transportation programme) to help in reducing the huge burden on workers and the general public emanated from the fuel subsidy removal.”

The NLC chairman added that workers were currently passing through the most difficult time as a result of fuel subsidy removal, which made the economic situation in the country very intense as the price of all commodities and food items increased by over 50 per cent while the salaries remained stagnant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...