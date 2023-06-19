Subsidy removal: FG resumes talks with NLC, TUC

The Federal Government on Monday resumed talks with both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)...

The NLC had after meeting with the government representatives at the State House, Abuja two weeks ago suspended its planned nationwide indefinite strike to protest against the subsidy removal.

The Monday meeting, which started around 5.20pm at the conference room of the Chief of Staff office at the State House, Abuja, is being attended by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero; his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo and some other labour leaders.

Those attending on the side of government include Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.

The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol has jumped up by about 300 per cent from N185-N195 to N488-N560 after President Bola Tinubu announced in his inaugural speech on May 29 that “subsidy is gone.”

