Subsidy: Private school owners seek palliatives

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has said the removal of fuel subsidy may cause its members to increase tuition in order…

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has said the removal of fuel subsidy may cause its members to increase tuition in order to mitigate some of the effects of the policy.

The President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, during a webinar titled: “Government Policies and Resultant Effects on Private School Administration: A Case Study on the Removal of Fuel Subsidy”, said any alteration in fuel price inevitably affected their financial sustainability and ability to deliver quality education.

He stressed that the decision to remove fuel subsidy had undeniable repercussions not only for private schools, but for the education sector as a whole.

While calling on the government to provide palliatives for private schools, it called on stakeholders to adopt innovative approaches to minimise the impact of the fuel subsidy on private school administrations in the country.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...