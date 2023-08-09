Subsidy: Lagos LG boss provides buses, free school rides

In order to cushion the impact of the economic hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other policies of the federal government, the Chairman of…

In order to cushion the impact of the economic hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other policies of the federal government, the Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, David Odunmbaku, has released 14 mini-buses to ease transportation, as well as provide free shuttle for students and pupils when schools resume in September.

Odunmbaku explained that the release of the buses was part of the palliative measures taken by his administration to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the people of Ojodu and its environs.

Odunmbaku, who disclosed this during a roundtable with newsmen in Ikeja as part of activities marking his two years in office, said the move was part of measures to improve the standard of living of residents in the area while supporting the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the residents should look forward to more poverty alleviating initiatives from his administration, including a widows’ food bank and protein day during which meat would be sold at a very cheap price, while on other palliative market days items would be sold at subsidised rates.

