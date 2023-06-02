Subsidy: Be patient with Tinubu, Oluwo tells Nigerians

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government on the removal of petrol…

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government on the removal of petrol subsidy.

Oluwo, in a statement on Friday by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, said the subsidy removal would cut avoidable wastage and stop enriching few individuals at the detriment of the masses.

He said the long-term effect of the petrol subsidy removal would be to the advantage of the innocent Nigerians.

He described President Tinubu as an administrator with keen interest in people’s welfare.

Oluwo implored Nigerians to endure the temporary hardship, assuring the populace of multiplication of dividends of democracy.

The statement read: “I’m optimistic. Every Nigerian should be. The greatness of Nigeria should be our collective assignment and happiness. The subsidy system is an organized crime to enrich few rich Nigerians. It’s inimical to the growth and survival of our dear country. No government can survive in Nigeria paying subsidies on petrol consumption.

“Subsidy removal is a blessing in disguise. Tinubu is a leader with unquantifiable administrative prowess. Nigerians should exercise patience with him. All his major contenders in the election have earlier pledged subsidy removal during their respective party campaign. Let’s be honest and patriotic by supporting this government to succeed”

“The president should fast track the implementation of national palliative that will decimate the immediate effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians ”

“Tinubu is a national asset and a pride. We have given Nigerians our best from the South West. We exercise no doubt in his administrative prowess for a renewed hope. Nigerians are safe under him”

“The removal regime will eventually put us on track. I appeal to Nigerians most especially the labour union to give President Tinubu the benefit of doubt. Industrial action and protests will do more harm than good to our economy. He needs our cooperation to cut wastage and strengthen our economy”

“In advanced countries, they subsidize housing and health not petroleum. I will look forward to such things in this new government soon”.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...