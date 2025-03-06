Subscription hike: Commission sues MultiChoice over alleged violation of regulatory directives

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has instituted a legal suit against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and John Ugbe, its Chief Executive Officer, for allegedly violating regulatory directives.

According to the commission, MultiChoice is obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed a violation of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

Last week, MultiChoice Nigeria was directed by the FCCPC to maintain its current pricing structure for DStv and GOtv, pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.

However, despite this directive, the company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, 2025, in clear defiance of the commission’s directive.

The commission noted in a statement yesterday, signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, Director of Corporate Affairs, that it views MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded them under the law.

It said, “By disregarding the FCCPC’s directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the commission’s investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice has not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition.”

The FCCPC noted that it is also reviewing further enforcement measures, including sanctions, penalties and regulatory interventions to ensure compliance and accountability.