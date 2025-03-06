Subscription hike: Commission sues MultiChoice over alleged violation of regulatory directives

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has instituted a legal suit against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and John Ugbe, its Chief Executive Officer, for allegedly violating regulatory directives.
According to the commission, MultiChoice is obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed a violation of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.
Last week, MultiChoice Nigeria was directed by the FCCPC to maintain its current pricing structure for DStv and GOtv, pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.
However, despite this directive, the company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, 2025, in clear defiance of the commission’s directive.
- LeBron James became first player to surpass 50,000 points
- Security beefed up at hotel where ex-CG, Parradang was found dead
The commission noted in a statement yesterday, signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, Director of Corporate Affairs, that it views MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded them under the law.
It said, “By disregarding the FCCPC’s directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the commission’s investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice has not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition.”
The FCCPC noted that it is also reviewing further enforcement measures, including sanctions, penalties and regulatory interventions to ensure compliance and accountability.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.