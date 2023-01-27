Students urged on religious, ethnic tolerance

Secondary schools students in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, have been urged to tolerate people of other religions and ethnicities. The students, who were…

Secondary schools students in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, have been urged to tolerate people of other religions and ethnicities.

The students, who were drawn from different secondary schools within the state capital, were taught on the importance of education and technical skills in commemoration of this year’s International Day of Education organised by Get Them Young Initiative (GTYI), yesterday in Jos, with the theme, ‘Invest in people, prioritize education’.

The team lead of the group, Nafisat AbdulAzeez, said the programme was to develop and enhance peaceful co-existence among students, and acknowledge the role of education in peace and development.

Don’t sign constitution amendment bills, Abuja monarch tells Buhari

History will be kind to me – Buhari

One of the speakers at the event, Rachel Nuhu Birma, called on the students to love one another irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

She said “Promoting peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance through education is something we all must endeavour to do in all spheres of our lives, be it in our schools, our homes, our religious centres, social gatherings and so on.”

One of the students, Ummusalma Abdulfatah, said the lessons learned would go a long way in ensuring religious tolerance in society.