Students, PLWDs, others pull out of hunger protest in Kwara

Students, members of the Kwara Progressive Media Organization (KPMO) and People Living with Disabilities (PLWD), among other youth associations in Kwara state have backed out of the planned nationwide protest.

They said protest is not the solution, but dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve the present situation.

Addressing journalists at a crowded joint press conference in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, the groups led by the state chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Issa Abdulgafar Arikewuyo, and convener of the KPMO, Beki Mashood, appealed to Kwara student and youth not to tow the path of any violent protest.

They said they had carefully considered and consulted with members, adding that they had decided to distance themselves from the proposed protest of rage and anger.

He said they decided to engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue with stakeholders to build a better future for all.

“Our central belief is that Kwara is known for peace and harmony and we are committed to ensuring that our heritage remains intact”.

“During the last protest, most of our parents suffered the aftermath of the protest, as their businesses were looted, and till now, most of them are unable to revive their businesses, which resulted in a lot of setbacks in their lives and we wouldn’t want such recurrence.

“Also, the protest affected a lot of students and youths, as their businesses, which they were using to survive, crumbled as a result of the violence that occurred during that period. Not only that, their businesses were also looted, which made some of them drop out of school when they

couldn’t afford their school fees payment anymore”, he said.

The NANS chairman said, “our economy suffered a setback as a result of the last protest due to the damages to public properties, as most of them were burnt and damaged and we wouldn’t want such a recurrence.

“Private businesses were not left out, as most of our youths became jobless after the destruction of some private businesses. Peace is key to achieving economic growth and national development.

“We are also concerned that the prevailing atmosphere of tension and unrest as a result of the protest is not

healthy for business and investments, and may scare investors away from the country.”

Beki Mashood, who said that the youth understand and share frustrations of Nigerian citizens regarding the current economic challenges, added that the desire for swift and effective solutions is valid.