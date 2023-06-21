Students’ loan will reduce dropouts, says VC

The Vice -Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago -Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, has said the Students Loan Scheme introduced by President Bola Tinubu,…

The Vice -Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago -Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, has said the Students Loan Scheme introduced by President Bola Tinubu, would reduce dropouts of students in the University system.

He said this on Wednesday while speaking newsmen shortly after his investiture as the 11th Vice – Chancellor of the University.

Agboola said, if the scheme is properly implemented and sustained, it would reduce “drastically the number students who drop out of schools yearly” due to financial difficulty.

He said, “I use OOU as an example of how students will have access to funding to be able to pursue their career.

“Take for example if a student has access to the loan, I ‘m very sure 2000 of them out of 10,000 would not be applying for leave of absence every year due to lack of funds.

“Out of 10,000 students, I believe with students loan, the number of students that are dropping out of school yearly as a result of lack of funding will reduce drastically.”

