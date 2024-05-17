Students’ Loan Application portal opens May 24th

The Managing Director of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Mr Akintunde Sawyerr has announced 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening…

The Managing Director of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Mr Akintunde Sawyerr has announced 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening of a portal for students’ loan applications.

In a late evening statement on Thursday, he said the opening marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

He said: “Through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.”

The statement which was signed by the Fund’s Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo, said the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

He pointed out that students can access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin application and contact the Fund for assistance, via email on [email protected] or their social media handles.