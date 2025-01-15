Students’ leaders to get rice as Tinubu extends palliative to SUGs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended palliative support to Student Union Government presidents across the country.

Special Adviser on Students Engagement to the President, Asefon Sunday, announced the development on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

While distributing rice to undergraduates in Abuja, Asefon said the gesture was part of the President’s support for students and the community.

He added that SUG Presidents nationwide would get their rice soon, assuring them that the food item had already arrived in Abuja.

He said, “Today, the SUG Presidents across the Federation, by God’s grace, will also receive their rice from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man who understands the importance of students as leaders not only of tomorrow but also of today.

“The President gave them the rice, but unfortunately, the rice arrived in Abuja very late, around December 28th last year. So, this year, we thought it wise to ask them to come to Abuja so that we could personally hand over the rice to them. We selected two SUG Presidents from each zone to represent them and manage the distribution of the palliative.

“It has never happened in the history of this country that the President will reach out to stakeholders and student leaders, particularly SUG Presidents, in December. This is the first time it’s happening.”

It would be recalled that in 2024, Asefon promised that would benefit more from President Tinubu’s initiative.

“This will be a time for Nigerian youth and students to reflect and express their thoughts while engaging with the government. The students and youth of this country are now feeling the presence of the government and experiencing its impact,” he said.